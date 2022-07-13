Trivino allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts in one inning during Tuesday's 14-7 victory against the Rangers, blowing the save in the process.

Trivino entered in the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead and surrendered a leadoff solo shot to Corey Seager followed by two straight two-out hits to blow his second save of the campaign. The 30-year-old had allowed just one run over his last 7.2 innings across eight appearances prior to Tuesday's hiccup, though he still owns an unsightly 7.11 ERA and 2.05 WHIP in 25.1 innings.