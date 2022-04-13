Trivino (0-1) was charged with a blown save and the loss after giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits during Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Rays in 10 innings. He had one strikeout and one walk over two-thirds of an inning.

The right-hander was handed a one-run lead for the bottom of the 10th, and he immediately allowed the automatic runner to score on a leadoff double by Wander Franco. Trivino retired the next two hitters before issuing an intentional walk, and Manuel Margot followed with a walkoff single. It was Trivino's first save chance of the season but his second appearance overall, and he also surrendered a run in that previous outing. The 30-year-old recorded 22 saves and eight holds with a 3.18 ERA last season for the A's, but he's off to a rough start in 2022.