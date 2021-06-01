Trivino (2-2) allowed two unearned runs on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in Monday's extra-inning loss to Seattle.

Trivino allowed the initial runner to score the game-tying run on a Ty France single in the bottom of the 10th inning. A Matt Olson error put runners on second and third, and Tom Murphy's sacrifice fly was enough to stick Trivino with the loss. It's just the second blown save in nine chances this year for the 29-year-old. He's added a 2.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 24:14 K:BB and four holds in 25.2 innings.