Trivino fired a clean ninth inning in a win over the Mariners on Monday, recording two strikeouts.
Manager Bob Melvin utilized the quintessential low-leverage scenario of a 10-run read to give Trivino a chance to right the ship and get some much-needed work in. The 28-year-old had last logged an appearance six days prior against the Rockies, when he'd given up three earned runs on three hits and a walk over an inning. Trivino has sandwiched Monday's effort and another clean frame against the Angels on July 25 around the hiccup against Colorado, leaving him with a bloated 9.00 ERA that nevertheless came down a full 4.5 runs with the perfect showing against the Mariners.