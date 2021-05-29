Trivino hurled a perfect ninth inning against the Angels on Friday, striking out one batter and picking up the save.

The right-hander faced little resistance en route to his seventh save of the campaign, needing only nine pitches to set down all three batters he faced. Since a disastrous blowup against Toronto on May 5 during which he allowed five runs in one-third of an inning, Trivino has pitched seven times covering 7.2 frames without allowing an earned run. His 24:13 K:BB across 25 innings this season is nothing special, but Trivino has mostly been effective by converting all but one of his eight save opportunities.