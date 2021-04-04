Trivino recorded four strikeouts and allowed an earned run on a solo home run over 2.2 innings of relief in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

The 29-year-old also fired a perfect inning on Opening Day, making it a very encouraging start to the season for Trivino after also putting together a strong spring. The right-hander could conceivably work himself back into more high-leverage relief situations as the season unfolds if he's able to continue generating a similar caliber of performance.