Athletics' Lou Trivino: Charged with loss
Trivino (2-4) took the loss Wednesday at Angel Stadium, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one through one inning of work.
After Ryan Buchter walked in a run to tie the score, 9-9, Trivino was called upon in the eighth with the bases loaded to get the final out. He sent Albert Pujols down swinging to end the inning, but unfortunately, he gave up a single to Brian Goodwin in the ninth. Goodwin then got into scoring position by stealing second, and Dustin Garneau took advantage with a walk-off double on a misplayed ball over Robbie Grossman's head. The 27-year-old now owns a 4.40 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through 29 games.
