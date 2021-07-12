Trivino fired a scoreless ninth Sunday against the Rangers to pick up his 14th save of the year. He allowed a hit and a walk but struck out a batter too.

Trivino made things a little interesting after the Rangers got two men on to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs. They could have opted to bring in Joey Gallo as a pinch hitter but instead went with Jonah Heim who lined the first pitch he saw out to deep center to end the game. Trivino has allowed one earned run over his last 26.2 innings and will head into the All-Star break with a 1.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB over 44 innings.