Trivino, who fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and recorded three strikeouts in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday, has now put together six straight scoreless efforts.

Trivino's ERA stood at a bloated 9.00 following an Aug. 10 appearance during which he surrendered two runs, but the right-hander has been flawless from an earned-run perspective since then. The 28-year-old has fired eight scoreless frames across six appearances since that outing, putting together an 11:4 K:BB along the way. The stretch of effective performances has brought Trivino's ERA down to a solid 3.38, and it's featured what is arguably some of his best work since a stellar 2018 rookie campaign in which he secured 23 holds alongside a 2.92 ERA and 1.14 WHIP.