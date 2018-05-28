Trivino notched his sixth hold in a win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday, firing a scoreless eighth inning and recording two strikeouts.

The right-handed reliever has been quite the revelation, having allowed just two earned runs over his first 19 major-league innings. Trivino had a rare hiccup against the Mariners in his last appearance by allowing a run on two hits and a walk, but he's racked up a win and five holds while generating a sterling 1.35 ERA in May.