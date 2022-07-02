Trivino walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

Trivino has found a little stability lately, converting saves in each of his last three appearances. His scoreless streak is up to 5.2 innings, a span in which he's posted an 8:3 K:BB. Overall, he's at a 6.85 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB with five saves, a blown save, a hold and a 1-5 record across 22.1 innings. Trivino appears to be the favorite for saves among Athletics relievers, but this bullpen could continue to be tricky to predict, especially when Dany Jimenez (shoulder) is ready to return.