Trivino allowed an earned run on two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch across one inning during a win over the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. He struck out one.

The right-hander labored through his one frame, firing 27 pitches overall and yielding a bases-loaded walk to Robbie Grossman that resulted in the Tigers' one run of the game. Trivino had given up five runs (four earned) over two-thirds of an inning back on May 3 in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, but he'd bounced back with a pair of scoreless efforts of one-third of an inning each before Tuesday's stumble.