Trivino came to the ballpark Tuesday with a neck issue and will be reevaluated Wednesday according to manager Bob Melvin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-handed reliever spent Tuesday getting plenty of treatment according to Melvin, and he remains firmly day-to-day for the time being. Trivino has solid numbers overall this season (3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 80 strikeouts over 72 innings), but he's given up seven earned runs on six hits across two-thirds of an inning over his last two outings.