Trivino struck out the side in the ninth inning of a 9-7 loss to the Mariners in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

Trivino disposed of the dangerous trio of Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion and Domingo Santana on a modest 17 pitches and swinging strikeouts. It was auspicious start to 2019 for the 27-year-old, who was a valued component of the bullpen last season while racking up an 8-3 record, 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 82 strikeouts over 74 innings. When considering Trivino also mowed down nine batters over just five Cactus League innings prior to Wednesday's dominant performance, it appears the right-hander is poised for a successful encore to his stellar 2018 rookie campaign.