Trivino stuck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning Monday, picking up a save against the Angels.

Trivino had no problem rolling through the Angels in the ninth inning, needing just 12 pitches to secure the 8-5 win. He's gone 14.2 straight innings without allowing an earned run dating back to May 5. The 29-year-old owns a 2.25 ERA and is now 11 for 13 in save chances this season.