Trivino picked up the save, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning of a 4-3 victory Sunday in Houston.

Trivino punched out the first two batters he faced and got Jose Altuve to ground out to end the game. Since Dany Jimenez (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list, Trivino has been solid in the closer role, going 6-for-7 in save chances with a 2.79 ERA and an 11:4 K:BB in 9.2 innings despite allowing 18 baserunners in that span. Jimenez struggled mightily before his injury and has yet to begin a rehab assignment, so Trivino could continue to get save chances after the All-Star break.