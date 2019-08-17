Athletics' Lou Trivino: Earns extra-innings win
Trivino (4-5) earned the win Friday, pitching three innings and allowing just a hit and a walk while striking out four in the 3-2 win over the Astros.
Trivino took the mound in the 11th inning and suppressed a dangerous Astros lineup long enough for Robbie Grossman to give the Athletics a walkoff single in the 13th inning. Trivino has posted mixed results recently, allowing six runs over 7.1 innings across his last seven appearances. The former setup man owns a 4.85 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with 15 holds after the longest of his 51 outings this season.
