Trivino recorded his fifth save of the season after pitching a scoreless ninth inning, though he allowed a hit and a walk.

Trivino entered the ninth with a two-run lead and while his command wasn't entirely sharp -- he only tossed nine of his 18 pitches for strikes -- he still got the job done despite having runners on first and second with just one out at one point. The 29-year-old right-hander is now 5-for-5 in save opportunities this season and should remain as Oakland's ninth-inning guy moving forward.