Trivino earned his fifth relief win of the season Saturday against the White Sox, pitching 1.2 innings without allowing a baserunner and racking up four strikeouts.

Trivino entered a bases-loaded, one-out situation with a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. He allowed the tying run to score on a Yoan Moncada groundout, giving him a blown save, but then struck out the next four batters. His ERA now sits at an impressive 1.48 through 30.1 innings, with 34 strikeouts and 13 walks.

