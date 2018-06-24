Athletics' Lou Trivino: Earns fifth win
Trivino earned his fifth relief win of the season Saturday against the White Sox, pitching 1.2 innings without allowing a baserunner and racking up four strikeouts.
Trivino entered a bases-loaded, one-out situation with a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. He allowed the tying run to score on a Yoan Moncada groundout, giving him a blown save, but then struck out the next four batters. His ERA now sits at an impressive 1.48 through 30.1 innings, with 34 strikeouts and 13 walks.
