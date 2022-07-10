Trivino picked up the save Saturday against the Astros, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out none and walking one across one inning.

Trivino earned the save despite allowing a hit and not striking out any batters. He now has five saves since Dany Jimenez hit the shelf with a shoulder strain. During that span, Trivino has lowered his ERA from 8.35 to 6.66 and has allowed just one earned run. If he wants to continue to vie for closing opportunities, Trivino will have to find a way to limit hits and walks as his WHIP sits at 2.01.