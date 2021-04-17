Trivino allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning and picked up a save against Detroit.
Trivino allowed a leadoff single to Willi Castro but quickly wiped it out with a double play. The 29-year-old has recorded six straight scoreless outings, lowering his season ERA to 0.93 with a hold and two saves.
