Trivino earned his third hold in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

Trivino has yet to allow an earned run and has yielded just a single hit and walk apiece across six dominant innings over six appearances. The 27-year-old's workload figures to remain elevated, given both his effectiveness and the fact he already logged 74 innings over 69 appearances in his rookie 2018 campaign.