The Athletics are expected to reinstate Trivino (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Oakland opened a spot on the 26-man active roster by optioning infielder Nick Allen to Triple-A Sacramento following Monday's loss to the Rays, setting the stage for Trivino to rejoin the big club after a two-plus-week stay on the IL. Trivino was rocked for five runs over an inning out of the bullpen in his lone rehab appearance with Sacramento on Sunday, so the Athletics may prefer to ease him back into the mix in a lower-leverage spot rather than immediately reinstalling him as their closer.