Trivino allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in an extra-inning win over the Twins on Wednesday. He struck out three.

Charged with preserving a 10-10 tie in the top of the 10th after getting through the ninth unscathed, Trivino allowed a go-ahead two-run home run to Byron Buxton but was ultimately bailed out by the Athletics' three-run rally in the home half of the frame. The round tripper marked the first time the right-hander had been scored upon since his second outing of the season back on April 3 against the Astros.