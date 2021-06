Trivino secured his fifth hold in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday, firing a scoreless one-third of an inning.

After a busy stretch last week where he logged four appearances in six days, manager Bob Melvin gave Trivino some down time before calling on him for a quick two-pitch outing to close out the eighth inning. Trivino has been masterful over his last 17 appearances, not allowing a single earned run over the 17 innings covering that stretch while also generating an 0.88 WHIP.