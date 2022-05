Trivino recorded his first hold in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

Trivino got his pair of outs to close out the sixth inning on a tidy seven pitches, five which he threw for strikes. The efficient effort was the latest in a stretch of strong showings for Trivino, who now has a 1-0 mark, 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 14.9 K/9 across the 6.2 innings covering his last 10 appearances.