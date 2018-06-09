Trivino got the save against the Royals on Friday, striking out two in his 1.1 innings of work to lock down Oakland's eventual 7-2 victory.

Oakland opted to give regular closer Blake Treinen the day off in this one, allowing Trivino to fill in and bag his first save of campaign with a clean effort. Trivino has been putting up great numbers with a 1.82 ERA over his 24.2 innings this season. However, any potential upside as a secondary source of saves is limited by Treinen, who has been absolutely lights out in his own right this year with a sub-1.00 ERA and WHIP, and has seemed pretty entrenched as the primary option for the ninth-inning role.