Athletics' Lou Trivino: Gets first save of season
Trivino got the save against the Royals on Friday, striking out two in his 1.1 innings of work to lock down Oakland's eventual 7-2 victory.
Oakland opted to give regular closer Blake Treinen the day off in this one, allowing Trivino to fill in and bag his first save of campaign with a clean effort. Trivino has been putting up great numbers with a 1.82 ERA over his 24.2 innings this season. However, any potential upside as a secondary source of saves is limited by Treinen, who has been absolutely lights out in his own right this year with a sub-1.00 ERA and WHIP, and has seemed pretty entrenched as the primary option for the ninth-inning role.
More News
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Rare stumble Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Grabs third win Sunday•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Continues racking up holds•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Grabs third hold in Tuesday's win•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Another impressive outing Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Notches second win of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...