Trivino (2-1) was credited with the victory in a win over the Twins on Sunday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and no walks.

Trivino continued his recent solid stretch of pitching with an efficient 17-pitch outing that saw him lower his ERA to 3.27. The right-hander has generated four consecutive scoreless appearances and should continue seeing a fantasy-friendly mix of hold and save chances, along with the occasional decision.