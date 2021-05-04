Trivino was deployed in the eighth inning of a win over the Blue Jays on Monday, securing his third hold while allowing an earned run on two hits and a wild pitch over one frame. He struck out two.

Trivino did himself no favors by allowing two of the first three batters he faced to reach and then uncorking a run-scoring wild pitch, but he rebounded to retire the last two batters and escape the frame without further damage. The right-hander had just notched his fifth save Sunday versus Baltimore, so his eighth-inning deployment Monday isn't a reason for concern from a fantasy perspective.