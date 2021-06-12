Trivino (3-2) recorded the victory in a win over the Royals on Friday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and recorded two strikeouts.

The right-hander was rewarded for his impressive 20-pitch effort with his third victory of the season when Elvis Andrus hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning. Following a forgettable five-earned-run outing over one-third of an inning against the Blue Jays on May 5, Trivino has rattled off 12.2 scoreless innings across 12 appearances, lowering his ERA to a career-low 2.40 and garnering two wins, four saves and a hold in the process.