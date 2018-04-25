Athletics' Lou Trivino: Grabs first big-league hold
Trivino notched his first hold in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
Just recalled from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day, Trivino was pressed into action when Blake Treinen took a line drive off his shin, forcing his exit after a single pitch in the eighth. The right-hander ended up notching his first career hold under the unexpected circumstances, firing 11 of 16 pitches for strikes while recording strikeouts of both Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo. Trivino's stay with the big-league club may not extend beyond Yusmeiro Petit's bereavement leave, but he's now encouragingly put together three scoreless outings to open his big-league career.
