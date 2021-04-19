Trivino (1-0) notched his first win in a victory over the Tigers on Sunday, allowing one hit and no walks over a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

The right-handed closer successfully preserved a 2-2 tie in the top half of the ninth and then was rewarded with his first victory when Matt Olson came home with the winning run on a fielding error. So far, so good for Trivino in his ninth-inning role, as he's converted both save chances in addition to garnering Sunday's win, all within the last six days.