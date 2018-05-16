Athletics' Lou Trivino: Grabs third hold in Tuesday's win
Trivino grabbed his third hold in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday, firing two scoreless two innings in which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording two strikeouts.
Trivino's mastery over major-league bats continues, as he now has a six-appearance scoreless streak during which he's lowered his ERA from 1.29 to 0.64. The 26-year-old right-hander has racked up an impressive 15 strikeouts over 14 innings as well, and occasional but manageable control issues have served as the only blemish on his otherwise stellar body of work.
