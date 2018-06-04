Trivino (3-0) fired two scoreless innings in a win over the Royals on Sunday, allowing a walk and recording two strikeouts.

After starter Daniel Gossett was forced from the game following 63 pitches due to elbow discomfort, Trivino came on and delivered a pair of near-perfect frames. The 26-year-old has now whittled his ERA down to a minuscule 0.82, a figure he's partly attained by generating scoreless efforts in 12 of his last 13 appearances.