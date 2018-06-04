Athletics' Lou Trivino: Grabs third win Sunday
Trivino (3-0) fired two scoreless innings in a win over the Royals on Sunday, allowing a walk and recording two strikeouts.
After starter Daniel Gossett was forced from the game following 63 pitches due to elbow discomfort, Trivino came on and delivered a pair of near-perfect frames. The 26-year-old has now whittled his ERA down to a minuscule 0.82, a figure he's partly attained by generating scoreless efforts in 12 of his last 13 appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Continues racking up holds•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Grabs third hold in Tuesday's win•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Another impressive outing Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Notches second win of season•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Rocky appearance in Tuesday's loss•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Grabs first big-league hold•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...