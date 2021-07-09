Trivino, who secured his sixth hold in a win over the Astros on Thursday, hasn't allowed an earned run in 23 of his last 24 appearances.

The hard-throwing right-hander also has two wins, eight saves and three holds during that 24-inning span, an impressively dominant stretch of relief work that has certainly endeared him to fantasy managers in all formats. Trivino coaxed his ERA back under 2.00 (1.96) with Thursday's scoreless frame against Houston, and it's worth noting his extensive success has come despite a significant drop in strikeout rate to 22.4 percent from 2020's 28.0 percent figure.