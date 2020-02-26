Trivino (rib) has made two appearances for the Athletics during Cactus League play, giving up three earned runs on five hits and a walk over 1.2 innings.

Trivino concluded the 2019 campaign on the shelf after suffering a cracked rib in mid-September, but he faced no restrictions upon reporting to camp earlier this month. The righty was roughed up in relief in Oakland's spring opener last weekend against the Cubs, but he bounced back with a scoreless frame in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Padres. Trivino is expected to open the season in a setup or middle-relief role and could be one of the Athletics' top options for saves in the event closer Liam Hendriks should miss time at any point.