Athletics' Lou Trivino: Healthy for spring
Trivino (rib) has made two appearances for the Athletics during Cactus League play, giving up three earned runs on five hits and a walk over 1.2 innings.
Trivino concluded the 2019 campaign on the shelf after suffering a cracked rib in mid-September, but he faced no restrictions upon reporting to camp earlier this month. The righty was roughed up in relief in Oakland's spring opener last weekend against the Cubs, but he bounced back with a scoreless frame in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Padres. Trivino is expected to open the season in a setup or middle-relief role and could be one of the Athletics' top options for saves in the event closer Liam Hendriks should miss time at any point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...