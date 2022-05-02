Trivino (illness) drew the start in Low-A Stockton's defeat at the hands of Fresno on Sunday, allowing five earned runs on five hits over one inning while recording two strikeouts.

Trivino's first time back on the mound since April 16 with the big-league club could hardly have gone any worse, as the right-hander struggled to get outs despite the low level of competition. Trivino threw 20 pitches overall -- arguably a bit low considering how much contact he surrendered -- and he may log at least one more rehab appearance given how poorly Sunday's went.