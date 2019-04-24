The hope is that Trivino (thumb) can avoid a trip to the injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Trivino has been unavailable to pitch recently due to a thumb injury. The right-hander participated in soft toss Wednesday, and while he's trending in the right direction, the A's may be forced to place him on the injured list should the team use multiple relievers in Wednesday's series finale against the Rangers and require a fresh arm.