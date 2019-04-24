Athletics' Lou Trivino: Hoping to avoid IL
The hope is that Trivino (thumb) can avoid a trip to the injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Trivino has been unavailable to pitch recently due to a thumb injury. The right-hander participated in soft toss Wednesday, and while he's trending in the right direction, the A's may be forced to place him on the injured list should the team use multiple relievers in Wednesday's series finale against the Rangers and require a fresh arm.
More News
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Battling thumb injury•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Excelling in early going•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Dominant in opener•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Throws scoreless inning as opener•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Will start vs. Angels•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Dealing with neck issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...