Trivino has an unblemished ERA and has allowed just a hit and a walk while recording five strikeouts across three innings over his first three Cactus League appearances.

The 29-year-old hasn't quite regained the form he displayed during a stellar 2018 rookie campaign, but he did enjoy a somewhat resurgent 2020 that included a 3.86 ERA and career-high 28.0 percent strikeout rate across 20 appearances. Trivino's early work this spring offers even more reason for optimism and supports the notion he could be an integral setup option this coming season that holds his greatest value in formats that count holds.