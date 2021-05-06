Trivino (1-1) was tagged with the loss and the blown save Tuesday against the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks while retiring only one batter.

For the second straight outing, Trivino was summoned in the eighth inning rather than the ninth. The results weren't pretty, as the right-hander allowed five baserunners and retired only one hitter. Trivino entered the contest with a 1.59 ERA, five saves and three holds, so it's unlikely that one poor outing will knock him out of a high-leverage role. However, given his usage over the past two outings, it stands to reason that the Athletics aren't committed to using Trivino exclusively as their closer.