Trivino allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Trivino got Santiago Espinal to ground out after allowing a two-out single to Raimel Tapia. This was Trivino's fourth save since June 25, though he also took a loss in his last outing July 2 versus the Mariners. The veteran reliever is now 6-for-7 in save chances while posting a 6.94 ERA, 2.01 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB in 23.1 innings this season. While his overall numbers aren't great, he's gone seven appearances without allowing multiple runs.