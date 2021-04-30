Trivino allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Rays.

Trivino was called up to to maintain a one-run lead and was able to strand the game-tying run at third base. He now has four saves on the season and has converted each of his chances. Jake Diekman has also served in the closer role, though he pitched in the eighth inning and earned the win Thursday. Trivino now has secured each of the team's last two saves, and he should continue to see chances moving forward.