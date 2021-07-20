Trivino allowed a run on one hit and one walk while striking out a batter over two innings Monday as he picked up his 15th save of the year in a 4-1 win over the Angels.

Trivino came in and tossed a perfect eighth inning after starter Cole Irvin began the frame by allowing a single to Adam Eaton. The 29-year-old right-hander ran into a bit of trouble in the ninth, allowing a one-out RBI double to rookie Brandon Marsh, but closed out the rest of the inning without any further issues. Trivino has converted each of his last eight saves and owns a 1.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB over 46 innings.