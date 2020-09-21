Trivino, who allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while recording two strikeouts over one inning in a loss to the Giants on Sunday, was dealing an upper-leg bruise he sustained on a line drive in Saturday's appearance, the Associated Press reports.

The right-hander was able to produce his second straight scoreless appearance in Saturday's win over San Francisco, but he didn't come out of his one frame unscathed. Trivino tested himself out with some pregame throwing Sunday and was apparently deemed healthy enough to be available out of the bullpen later in the day, although any discomfort he may have still been feeling could have been partly to blame for his uneven performance.