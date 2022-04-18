Trivino (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The Athletics are returning home for the start of a four-game series against the Orioles on Monday, but Trivino and five of his teammates won't be available while on the COVID-19 IL. It's unclear whether or not he tested positive for the virus, but the Athletics with be without their closer for a short period regardless. Domingo Acevedo and Dany Jimenez should be the top options to step in should a save opportunity arise.