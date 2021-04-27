Trivino gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his third save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Rays.

After Jake Diekman got the last two saves for the A's, the southpaw worked the eighth inning Monday with Tampa Bay's 9-1-2 hitters due up, leaving closing duties to Trivino. Manager Bob Melvin seems comfortable using both relievers with the game on the line, so it's unlikely either one will run away with the closer role, but Trivino has certainly pitched well enough to secure his high-leverage spot. On the season, he's 3-for-3 on save chances with a 1.29 ERA and 16:6 K:BB through 14 innings.