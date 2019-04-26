Trivino (thumb) is unlikely to pitch Friday night against Toronto but is closing in on a return, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Skipper Doug Melvin stated that he doesn't expect Trivino to be available for Friday's matchup, although it appears he will avoid a trip to the injured list. The 27-year-old right-hander could return to action sometime over the weekend if all goes according to plan.

