Trivino gave up two earned runs on three hits -- including a home run -- and a walk while strikeout out one over 0.2 innings in a 5-4 win over the Rangers on Friday.

The Athletics closer was called upon to protect a three-run lead heading into the ninth but things unraveled quickly and Trivino was pulled from the game with the tying run at second base. He was relieved by rookie A.J. Puk who notched his first career save. Trivino is arguably the weakest pitcher who regularly closes games at the major-league level and his days in the closer role could be numbered. The 30-year-old veteran has an abysmal 6.83 ERA this season and could be replaced by Puk if Athletics manager Mark Kotsay feels he has seen enough.