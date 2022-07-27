Trivino pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Astros.
After allowing three runs in his last two appearances, an uneventful save conversion was just what Trivino needed. The 30-year-old right-hander has gone 6-for-7 in save chances while adding one hold in 11 outings in July, allowing six runs in 9.2 innings. For the season, he has a 6.68 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB through 31 frames. He's 10-for-12 in save chances this year, but his shaky ratios make him difficult to trust in fantasy.