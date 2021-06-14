Trivino fired a perfect ninth inning while striking out two to secure the save in the win over the Royals on Sunday.

Trivino retired the side to record his 10th save of the season. This was a good showing for him, as he easily finished the game and received another save opportunity over teammate Jake Diekman who pitched the eighth inning. Trivino surrendered five of his eight runs allowed this season in one appearance on May 5, but he has not allowed any runs since then. The 29-year-old carries a 2.32 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 31 innings.